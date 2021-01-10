COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases falls to 4000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 4545 people in the state today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 650, Kozhikode 558, Pathanamthitta 447, Malappuram 441, Kollam 354, Kottayam 345, Thrissur 335, Thiruvananthapuram 288, Alappuzha 265, Kannur 262, Idukki 209, Palakkad 175, Wayanad 173 and Kasaragod 43.

Covid-19 was confirmed in the last 24 hours by 3 people from the UK. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 53 people from the UK recently. Their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing. A total of 6 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus. In the last 24 hours, 45,695 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 9.95%.