Covid-19 Updates: 2,876 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 2,876 new coronavirus cases along with 2,454 recoveries and 6 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The Ministry has conducted 171,951 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total tests done so far in UAE has reached at 22.4 million. The total number of confirmed cases has mounted to 230,578. The total recoveries surged to 206,114. Death toll rises to 708. Total active cases stand at 23,756.

Health authorities on Saturday reported that over one million residents have now been vaccinated against Covid-19. The rate of vaccine distribution is now 10.32 doses per 100 people, which is just second behind Israel globally.