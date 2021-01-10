Distribution of Covid Vaccine: Priority for Kerala, State Government completes preparations….

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is the top priority state for the distribution of Covid vaccine. Therefore, the distribution of the vaccine in the state may start from the 16th. Ernakulam has the largest number of centers in the state. 11 centers have been set up at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode for distribution. The remaining districts will have 9 centers each.

On the first day, 13,300 people could be vaccinated. So far, 3,54,897 people have registered in the state. This includes 1,67,751 in the government sector and 1,87,146 in the private sector. 14 lakh auto disposable syringes delivered to Thiruvananthapuram will be distributed to various distribution centers. Kerala wants five lakh doses of vaccine.