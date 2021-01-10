Fans conduct protest rally to change the mind of Superstar Rajinikanth

Chennai: Fans are protesting against the decision of Rajinikanth to quit politics halfway. A section of fans protested at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai. Fans from different parts of the state were participated in the strike. Chennai City Police has given permission for the strike. However, the Rajinikanth Makkal Mantra leadership has barred the activists from participating in the strike. At the same time, some district leaders of the Mantra are supporting the strike.

Rajinikanth had announced a date of December 31 and said that his party would start in January. However, some members of the cast of the new film ‘Annathe’ were affected by Covid and Rajini sought treatment due to a change in blood pressure. Later Rajini is adamant that he will not enter politics due to health issues. Fans rallied in front of a house in Chennai demanding a reconsideration of the decision. Fans are expecting Rajinikanth to change his mind if he is put under strong pressure.

