Gulf country launches online application for residency permits for expats

A gulf country has decided to launch online application for residency permits for expats. Bahrain has announced this service. Bahrain has launched an online service allowing the application for issuing and renewing self-sponsored residency permits for expats.

“The service is also part of the NPRA’s dedication to promoting the investment environment as part of the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030,” said Nationality, Passport and Residence Affairs (NPRA) in Bahrain.

The service is available via the website www.evisa.gov.bh. The service targets foreign retirees, investors and property owners in Bahrain, with permit validity ranging from two, five to 10 years. Applicants are requested to visit the aforementioned website, call phone No 17399764 or send an email to [email protected].