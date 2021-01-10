Possible date of Ramadan 2021 announced

An Arab astronomer has revealed that the Holy Month of Ramadan is expected to begin in less than 100 days. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences has revealed this. He said that the Ramadan crescent is expected to form on April 12, 2021, at 6.31pm UAE time. Ramadan 2021, hence, is expected to begin on Tuesday, April 13.

“We will be able to be see the crescent moon the next day, although with some difficulty, on the evening of April 13, which signifies the start of Ramadan,” Ebrahim Al Jarwan, said.

Al Jarwan pointed out that the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal will form on May 11, 2021, although it is not expected to be visible until Thursday, May 13, which will mark the first day of Eid Al Fitr. Eid Al Adha 2021 will be observed on Tuesday, July 20.