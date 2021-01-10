Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the most followed active political leader on Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the most followed political leader on Twitter. Narendra Modi’s achievement comes after US President Donald Trump’s account was blocked. Trump’s account was blocked by Twitter in the wake of the Capitol riots. Twitter has banned the account realDonaldTrump.

The account used by the Trump faction for the election campaign (TeamTrump) has also been suspended. Trump had 88.7 million followers before the ban. Narendra Modi has 64.7 million followers on Twitter. But the most followed political leader is former US President Barack Obama. He has 127.9 million followers. Incumbent US President Joe Biden has 23.3 million followers. 24.2 million to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 21.2 million followers.

Also read: Possible date of Ramadan 2021 announced