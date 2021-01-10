State government to give free 2GB/day data cards for college students

Free 2GB per day data cards will be provided for college students in the state. This was announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami.

“Due to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, there was in increase in the number of students joining higher education. The numbers spiked from 32 per cent to 49 per cent. Also, during her times, students were given free laptops so that they could understand technology better. Now students can use the laptops and the data cards to attend the classes”, a statement issued by the Chief Minister said.

The data cards will be issued to about 9.69 lakh students studying in the government and government assisted colleges .The data cards will be issued to students from government and government assisted colleges by the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd. (Elcot), a state government undertaking.