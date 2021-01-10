The National Crime Records Bureau has released the latest figures from Thiruvananthapuram, the Accident Capital….

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of road accidents in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram is increasing due to illegal parking. The National Crime Records Bureau has released the latest figures. The Human Rights Commission directed the government to take immediate action accordingly. The order of Justice Antony Dominic, chairman of the Human Rights Commission, states that the Secretary of Transportation and the Chief of Police must take immediate action.

The National Agency has found that illegal parking was the cause of 39 accidents last year. The main criticism is that despite the widening of the city’s roads, it is used more for parking than for travelling.