‘The Olympics’ also in crisis, there is no guarantee that they will happen….

TOKYO: The possibility of holding the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, which was postponed to 2021, is now fading. The Olympics are set to begin on July 23, 2021. Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said there was no guarantee that the Games would take place in the context of the continuing threat of a coup.

A state of emergency has been declared in Japan following the Covid spreading. A large section of people in Japan are now opposing to the hosting of Olympics. According to a survey conducted in the country, 31% of the respondents said that the Olympics should be postponed, while only 27% said that the Olympics should be held in July itself.