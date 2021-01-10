Kolkata: Trinamool Congress workers attack Suvendu Adhikari’s office. The incident took place last night. His office in Nandigram was vandalized by Trinamool Congress workers. It is learned that the attack was motivated by animosity towards him for leaving Trinamool and joins BJP. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The BJP demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

BJP leader Kanishka Panda has said that she strongly protests the Trinamool attack on her office in Nandigram. “We protest against an incident caused by TMC Harmad cadres at Nandigram. We want to say them what they are doing these things by using muscle power. Today’s administration is with you that’s why you are doing so,” BJP leader Kaniska Panda said. “We told the administration if they won’t take action and won’t arrest accused persons then the administration will be responsible for the incidents which will happen future. I am giving the challenge that our fight against this fight will be continued,” he added.

