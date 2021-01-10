UAE airline announces tickets for 1 dirham

A UAE based airline has announced special offer for passengers. Abu Dhabi based budget air carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced the offer. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has introduced the “one-time offer” for tickets to Greece. As per this offer, the airline will give over over 2,021 air tickets for Dh1 . The 2,021 tickets include all seats on the airline’s inaugural flight to Athens on January 15.

“The remaining New Year offer fares are Dh1 tickets for each one-way ticket and are on a first-come-first-serve basis across a range of the airline’s flights to Athens and Thessaloniki,” the airline said . These tickets can be purchased from January 10-11.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture established between ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings plc. The airline operates flights to, Athens, Thessaloniki, Alexandria, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan.