Where are the Covid Vaccination Centers in Kerala???

With the announcement of the date for vaccination against Covid, an action plan has been prepared for the successful implementation of the vaccine in the state. The Department of Health has formulated an action plan to ensure that the Covid vaccine is delivered as soon as it arrives and that the vaccination is successful.

At the launch, 133 centers in the state will be set up for Covid vaccination. More centers will be set up later. Accordingly, Ernakulam district has the highest number of centers. There will be 12 centers in Ernakulam district. There will be 11 centers each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts. The remaining districts will have 9 centers each.

Details of 133 vaccination centers are being prepared. Each center will be set up accordingly. Arrangements are being made to vaccinate 100 people a day at one center. Each center will have a waiting area, vaccination room and observation room. So far 3,58,574 people have registered for the Covid vaccination. There are 1,68,685 registered in the government sector and 1,89,889 in the private sector.