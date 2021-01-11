BJP leader’s office ransacked in West Bengal

The office of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was allegedly ransacked by the ruling Trinamool Congress workers.

An assistance booth office of Suvendu Adhikari at Nandigram in East Midnapore district was ransacked. Earlier, 15 BJP workers were injured and admitted in a hospital after a clash with TMC workers.

Adhikari has held a roadshow in Nandigram. The TMC had alleged that BJP workers tore TMC posters. On Saturday, TMC held a counter-rally in Nandigram. Allegations surfaced that some people from the rally led the attack on Adhikari’s assistance booth.

Also Read: 15 BJP workers injured in clash

BJP alleged that the TMC workers were behind the attack. But the TMC has denied the allegations.