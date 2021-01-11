COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases fall to 3000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 3110 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 443, Kozhikode 414, Malappuram 388, Kottayam 321, Kollam 236, Thiruvananthapuram 222, Alappuzha 186, Palakkad 176, Thrissur 168, Kannur 160, Idukki 141, Pathanamthitta 131, Wayanad 76 and Kasaragod 48.

Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 54 people from the UK recently. Their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing. A total of 6 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus. 35,281 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 8.81%.