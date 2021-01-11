Immediate approval for 4 vaccines, free for 30 million people in the first phase: PM….

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that more companies will soon approve Covid vaccines in the country as part of the Covid prevention drive. The Prime Minister said at a meeting of Chief Ministers that the four vaccines would be approved soon.

In the first phase, the vaccine will be given to health workers and Covid fighters working in the private sector. In the second stage, the vaccine is given to people over 50 years of age. He said the government aims to vaccinate 300 million people in the next few months.

Three crore people will be vaccinated in the first phase. The Prime Minister said at the meeting that the vaccine was completely free and the cost of the vaccine for 30 million people would be borne by the Central Government. Both vaccines were approved in compliance with all safety standards and scientific procedures. The Serum Institute has been ordered to administer the Covishield vaccine.