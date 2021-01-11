‘Love Story’ hooks attention following its teaser release. Read more!!!!!!!

Love Story, an upcoming Telugu movie starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is directed by Sekhar Kammula. ‘Love Story’ is Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s debut collaboration.

The movie promotions have kicked off well with a wide fan following for its teaser soon after its release. . The teaser begins by introducing Revanth (Naga), who seems to be a fitness trainer trying to begin a start-up. Mounica, the character played by Sai Pallavi is an ambitious girl seeking an IT job. However, when Mounica fails, she decides to take up dance as her profession. Revanth and Mounica meet under this circumstance. The teaser also gives flashes of romantic life and the hurdles they face.

Even though the video reveals a good part of the romantic story, it has caught immense attention as it portrays the life of common youngsters who have a goal in life, works hard to achieve them, and strives for the best. The story is well relatable and will surely act as a mirror image of our society.