Sreesanth makes a comeback after a gap of seven years; Watch the video

Mumbai: Sreesanth made a comeback after a gap of seven years. Sreesanth bowled for Kerala after a long absence in the first match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 2011 World Cup winner was returning to competitive action after more than 7 years during which he had a tumultuous time battling allegations of spot-fixing Indian Premier League games in 2013.

After conceding 9 runs in his first over Puducherry won the toss and opted to bat. However, the 37-year-old came back storming in his second over, picking up the wicket of Fabid Ahmed. Sreesanth took one wicket for 29 runs in four overs. Sreesanth conceded 9 runs in the first over, six runs in the second over, 10 runs in the third over and four runs in the fourth over. Sreesanth was unable to control his emotions as he looked up to the sky before celebrating the wicket with his teammates.

Also read: Superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger compares Capitol riots to Nazi violence