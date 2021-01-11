“Staged -shopian encounter” in J&K for Rs 20 lakh ; Army captain faces charges…

Srinagar: Initial inquiries executed by the military’s Court of Inquiry, in accession to the J&k police, have found that Captain Bhoopendra Singh of 62 RR regiment, supported by two nonmilitary informers, had “staged” the July 8 encounter in Kashmir’s Amshipora and “murdered” three daily waged workers toiling in apple orchards, purportedly to affirm a money bonus of Rs 20 lakh awarded by the military as a prize for shooting terrorists. The snitches Tabish Nazir, a resident of Shopian, and Bilal Ahmad, who stays in Pulwama, had been given a “few thousand” rupees, affirms the 300-page charge sheet recorded by the J&Ok police’s special investigation team.

While the army is presently carrying court-martial procedures in defiance to Bhoopendra Singh, in counting to a non-commissioned officer, the team filed its charge sheet earlier than the Shopian principal district and groups choose Sikander Azam in anger to two civilian informers on December 28. The charge sheet states that Singh, mutually with the 2 civilian canaries, had “planned” and “organized” the encounter of the three youths, concealed their names, set weapons on them, after which claimed they had been terrorists.

The charge sheet also states that 4 personnel in Singh’s crew subedar Garu Ram, lance naik Ravi Kumar, and sepoys Ashwini Kumar and Yogesh had removed earlier than the SIT that they fled from the camp together with two informers to carry out the encounter nevertheless as they had been planning a cordon, they detected firing of gunshots. Later, Singh had excused that he was compelled to begin the fireplace when the “terrorists” had been trying to escape. The charge sheet also records that Singh handled a distinct title, ‘Major Basheer Khan’, whereas preparing and performing the offense.

While the military initially named the three had been “terrorists”, it later revealed that its men surpassed the authorities vested below the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and opposed the dos and don’ts of the chief of military employees (COAS) as commissioned by the Supreme Court. The military had directed a court docket of a probe into the encounter. On July 18 final 12 months, three workers had been killed in an “encounter” at Amshipora, in the Shopian district; their photos went viral on the internet.

The families of the three, living in Jammu’s Rajouri district, affirmed their children had been harmless and had moved to Shopian to serve in apple orchards. The three youths are Abrar Ahmed, 25; Imtiyaz Ahmed, 20, and Mohammed Ibrar, 16. The police conducted the mapping plan wherein the DNA samples of the three matched with that of their households. On October 3, after 70 days, their bodies of three laborers had been revealed.