Families united after 2 decades of separation with the help of UAE authorities ,See video…

UAE officials have assisted reunite two Jewish Yemeni families with their relations in Yemen and the UK, whom they had not met for years. The first family of 15 members was joined in Abu Dhabi on Sunday after UAE officials supported the travel of their family members from both Yemen and London.

35-year-old Yitzhak Fayez said that he had not seen his grandparents and uncle since he was a child, after relocating to the UK from Yemen. Fayez’s grandfather, grandmother, and uncle were traveled from Yemen, as he and 11 family members, with five great-grandchildren, came from London.

“The last time I saw them was as a child,” he said. “They are meeting their great-grandchildren today for the first time.”The family was kept apart due to the situation in Yemen and due to financial difficulties. “Today, the UAE made my family’s dream come true after we had lost hope on getting reunited, after 21 years of separation.”Fayez further declared his gratitude for the solidarity and assistance they have obtained from the UAE leadership.

Fayez’s mother, Losa Fayez, said that the meeting set an end to 21 years of misery , while Soliman Fayez, the grandfather, and Sham’a Soliman, the grandmother, said she was inspired over the family reunion in Abu Dhabi, explaining the moment as one that will always remain in her memory.

The second family, the Salem family, were also rejoined on Sunday after being separated for 15 years. Haron Salem, his wife, and two children were traveled in from Yemen to meet their kin who resides in Abu Dhabi. “Words cannot express how grateful we are to the UAE. We are very happy being here reunited with our family members. The UAE is truly the homeland of love, tolerance, and peace,” he stated.

Health and preventive steps against Covid-19 had been taken by all members of the two Yemeni families for their protection before the gathering. The UAE authorities stated they had organized the meeting of the two Yemeni families in Abu Dhabi in a new generous appearance that includes the UAE’s firm proposal to increasing human fellowship and bracing the importance of peace, brotherhood, solidarity, and maintaining human dignity.