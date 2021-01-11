Theatres will be opening in the state from Wednesday….

Thiruvananthapuram: Theatres will be open in the state from Wednesday. The decision rests with the Film Chamber. Vijay Movie Master is the first movie to hit the theaters. The government agreed to their demands. All rights reserved. The Film Chamber representatives also thanked the government. Malayalam movies will be released in order of priority.

The state government today decided to exempt cinema theaters from entertainment tax from January to March. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. It has also decided to reduce the fixed charge on electricity to 50 per cent for the ten months that theaters are closed. Officials of the Kerala Film Chamber had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on various issues.