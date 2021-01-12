Army officer’s body recovered from Jodhpur lake after ‘six-day-long’ search operation

Jodhpur ; A six-day-long quest procedure for an Army officer got to an end on Tuesday when his body was conclusively located by swimmers from a lake near jodhpur in the afternoon.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Neeraj Sharma told that the body of Captain Ankit Gupta was retrieved from the Kalyana lake at about 3 pm and was quickly brought to the Military Hospital. It is not endorsed yet whether his final rites would be conducted in Jodhpur or at his mother place. Captain Gupta of the 10 Para unit of the Army had dived into the lake from a helicopter with some associate staff through an exercise on Thursday afternoon.

While the others returned shortly after diving into the water, Captain Gupta missed to show up, whereby triggering the quest process.The six-day-long quest action in the lake was one of the longest such acts, in which a special camera team, the MARCOS unit of the Navy, the NDRF, the SDRF, a Civil Defence team, private local divers as well as divers and specialists from the Army and the police tirelessly started upon a charge to explore the drowned officer day and night.

About 250 divers and experts with 15 boats were part of the quest process, but the deep moss and complicated rocky formations at the base of the lake, distant from the aqua vegetation and viscous sand, continually stopped their efforts. On Monday, a team of 20 specialists with special cameras was also roped in to facilitate observing through the dirty water of the lake. Besides, huge compressors were driven into service to stir the water in expectation that the body would surface due to the tides generated by the air brewed through the pipes.

An officer, exploring anonymity, said though the anticipations of discovering Captain Gupta active were declining gradually, however, the quest operation would start with a renovated power and determination every day. Captain Gupta who hails from Haryana’s Gurugram and had been married for just over two months. He had arrived Jodhpur right from his wedding vacation to enter the exercise.