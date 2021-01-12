“Coronavirus lockdown” helped increased “narcotics seizures” on India-Bangladesh frontier

The COVID-19 lockdown obviously didn’t get a part of a distinction for cattle dealers and drug traffickers alongside the India-Bangladesh boundary. Nevertheless, it stimulated the BSF Guwahati Frontier get extra of them and the crime devices they had been transporting in 2020 than in 2019. The boundary guards 509 km of the border 91.726 km of it by way of rivers and water our bases mounting Cooch Behar district of West Bengal and Dhubri and South Salmara districts of Assam.

From January 1 to December 31, the group of 11 units below the Guwahati Frontier caught cattle heads, phensedyl, yaba tablets, ganja or marijuana, opium, and various contraband gadgets worth 20.70 crores. Phensedyl is a codeine-mixed cough syrup that’s addictive whereas each yaba capsule is a potent mixture of drugs together with methamphetamine and caffeine.

Cattle imported from northern India are constantly smuggled out to Bangladesh from the Cooch Behar and Dhubri areas. BSF officers asserted that the kind of cattle caught in these areas was less in 2020 than the 22,324 in 2019. The border guards snatched 29,688 bottles of phensedyl in 2020, nearly two times that in 2019. The apprehending within the facts of marijuana (3,256.588 kg) and yaba pills(68,684) final year was almost thrice the amount in 2019.

“We caught 263 Indian and 35 Bangladeshi nationals for varied felony actions alongside the border in 2020 in comparison with 219 and 27 respectively in 2019. This helped us seize extra banned cough syrups and medicines,”

Read more; Dubai royals obtain special permission to “HUNT” internationally protected bird !!!

“Aside from reviewing such atrocities, we fashioned two anti-human trafficking articles below the boundary. We’ve got been fixing many border points with the collaboration from the Border Guards Bangladesh,” the spokesperson said, including that the BSF had ramped up attention with digital sensors, drones, night-vision cameras, and various tools in expectation of violations due to the rest of COVID-19 constraints throughout the country.