‘BJP is like a washing machine’: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on union government and BJP. The Trinamool Congress leader claimed that the BJP has become ‘junk party’.

“When you stay in the Trinamool Congress, you are black. But when you join the BJP, you become all clean. The BJP is a big washing machine,” she said. “If you want to turn your black money into white, come to the BJP. It is a Bhartiya Junk Party, from where people from dustbin are joining,” she added.

” “BJP said they will give us Rs 15 lakh, has anyone got the money? They claimed they will give 2 crore jobs but in reality, 40 per cent people have lost jobs. There is dictatorship in the country. They [Centre] are trying to go for presidential form of government,” the TMC leader said.