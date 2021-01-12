COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases increasing to 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5507 people in Kerala. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 813, Kottayam 709, Kozhikode 566, Pathanamthitta 482, Thrissur 479, Kollam 447, Malappuram 400, Thiruvananthapuram 350, Alappuzha 349, Kannur 273, Wayanad 207, Palakkad 201, Idukki 173 and Kasaragod 58.

Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 55 people from the UK recently. Their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing. A total of 6 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus. During the last 24 hours, 64,614 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 8.52%. A total of 85,51,792 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.