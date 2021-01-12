Covid-19 Updates: ‘State of emergency’ announced in the country

State of emergency has been announced in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. State of emergency has been announced in Malaysia by King Al Sultan Abdullah. The emergency will last until August 1. The decision was made after Sultan Abdullah met with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy in which the king assumes a largely ceremonial role. Under the constitution, the king carries out his duties with the advice of the prime minister and the cabinet. As per the constitution of Malaysia, the Malaysian king may issue a proclamation of emergency, upon the advice of the prime minister, if he is satisfied that a grave emergency exists whereby the security, economic life or public order is threatened.

“During a 45-minute face-to-face session starting at 5.30pm yesterday, Tan Sri Muhyiddin bin Yassin presented the results of the Cabinet Meeting on the proposed implementation of the proclamation of a state of emergency as a proactive measure to curb and address the positive COVID-19 daily cases that have continuously reached four figures since last December,” a statement issued by the palace said.