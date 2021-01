The corona cases has been on the rise in Cuba since December 20. Today, 431 people are infected with the virus. This is the biggest rise in Cuba’s corona history.

About 15,007 people have been infected with corona in Cuba so far. Of these, 153 have died. Cuba has decided to approach other countries for corona vaccine. The Cuban government is planning to import the corona vaccine from India. According to the international media, the first round of talks has been completed.