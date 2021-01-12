Covid vaccine distribution: World Health Organization with warning….

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that despite the widespread vaccination against the corona epidemic has started this year, it will take time to prevent it.

The organization has called on the world community to be careful of variants of the virus and to maintain current restrictions. Corona has infected more than 90 million people in the world so far, of which more than two million have died. Soumya Swaminathan, a leading researcher at the World Health Organization (WHO), said coronavirus should be kept on high alert.

Following the introduction of the vaccine, there has been a major outbreak of the disease in European countries, which have relaxed controls. Therefore, Soumya Swaminathan warned not to give up the care on the courage of having the vaccine.