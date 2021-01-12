Dress rule in Switzerland revised!!!! Know more…

In a movement described as a “small revolution”, Switzerland has overthrown a ban on women exposing their shoulders in parliament. Hans Stöckli, the president of the Swiss parliament, said the ban was “antiquated”.

The dress code came into being four years ago, after a female news journalist was dismissed from the chamber for exposing too much flesh. The reporter’s attire as per newspaper reports back then “unduly restricted the ability to concentrate on many of the nobility”.

Now the changed dress code conditions women must wear apparel “appropriate to their official status”. The relaxation but does not alter the suited dress code for male members of parliament.