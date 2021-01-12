ICC Test Rankings: Indian skipper Virat Kohli loses top position

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued its ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli has lost his top position. As per the new rankings, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is on the top position with 919 points. He is followed by Australian batsman Steve Smith with 900 points. Virat Kohli is in the third position with 870 points.

Cheteshwar Pujara has improved to eighth from 10th position. Rishabh Pant’s scores of 36 and 97 in the recent test matches have helped him gain 19 places to reach 26th position.

Kane Williamson retains the top spot! ?? Steve Smith takes second place

?? Henry Nicholls leaps into the top 10 Here's the latest update in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings ??#ICCRANKINGS pic.twitter.com/nliMxZQQGK — ICC (@ICC) January 12, 2021

Among the bowlers, Aussie speedster Pat Cummins continues to lead the chart with 908 rating points. Stuart Broad (845), Neil Wagner (825), and Tim Southee (811) are placed second third, and fourth respectively in the ICC Test Rankings.