ICC Test Rankings: Indian skipper Virat Kohli loses top position

Jan 12, 2021, 02:39 pm IST

The International Cricket Council  (ICC) has issued its ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli has lost his top position.  As per the new rankings,  New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson  is on the top position with 919 points.  He is followed by Australian batsman Steve Smith with 900 points. Virat Kohli is in the third position with 870 points.

Cheteshwar Pujara has improved to eighth from 10th position. Rishabh Pant’s scores of 36 and 97 in the recent test matches  have helped him gain 19 places to reach 26th position.

Among the bowlers, Aussie speedster Pat Cummins continues to lead the chart with 908 rating points. Stuart Broad (845), Neil Wagner (825), and Tim Southee (811) are placed second third, and fourth respectively in the ICC Test Rankings.

 

