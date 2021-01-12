Kidambi Srikanth tweets pic of bleeding nose from Thailand Open 2021 venue.

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth claimed to have faced poor treatment from the health officials at the Thailand Open 2021 in Bangkok.

In a tweet that he shared on Tuesday, he revealed a bleeding nose and said that he has taken 4 Covid-19 tests and the experience was not pleasant.

“We take care of ourselves for the match not to come and shed blood for THIS. However, I gave 4 tests after I have arrived and I can’t say any of them have been pleasant. Unacceptable,” Kidambi Srikanth tweeted.

This comes after Saina Nehwal tested positive for the virus. Earlier it was said that HS Prannoy tested positive, but this was later withdrawn and updated to validate that he has tested negative. Nehwal’s husband, badminton player Parupalli Kashyap is in quarantine. Saina Nehwal but later took to social media to say that she was yet to get her report and claimed ambiguity regarding her test.