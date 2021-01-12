New Turbine designs cut bird strikes by 70%!!!!!

Birds colliding with turbine blades is one of the main adverse impacts of onshore wind farms. But now a nine-year study at Norway’s Smøla wind farm has come as a relief as their studies revealed that bird strikes can be cut by up to 70% simply by painting one blade of a wind turbine black.

Scientists assume this decreases what they call “motion smear”, enabling birds to see the three rotating blades. Trondheim-based researcher Dr. Roel May says more studies at other wind farms are needed to validate the findings.