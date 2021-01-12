Oman’s new laws on succession parliament issued.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Monday issued a new basic law for the country. It regulates power succession and the naming of the crown prince. The new basic law brings about a new law for the parliament.

Basic Law that already prevailed guarantees that, even though Islam is Oman’s state religion, the citizens have the freedom to practice religious rites in accordance with recognized cultures, provided that it does not disturb public order or conflict with accepted standards of behavior. The Basic Law also forbids discrimination on the basis of gender, origin, color, language, religion, sect, domicile, or social status.

Even though the details of new laws passed are not revealed, the state assures that the new law guarantees more rights and freedoms for citizens.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said came to power a year ago after the death of his predecessor, who did not have a crown prince.