The Central Government has given a clear indication that it is not ready to withdraw the agricultural laws….

New Delhi: The Center on Monday evening gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that it was not ready to withdraw the agricultural laws. The government made it clear that the demand for the repeal of agricultural laws was unjustifiable and unacceptable. The rules are not made in a hurry. It had been under discussion for two decades. The affidavit also states that the legislation was passed after that.

Farmers in the country are happy with the new law. Because it gives them a way to earn more than they already have. Therefore, the affidavit states that there is no vested interest in legislation. The government has made every effort to remove the misconception in the minds of the farmers. There has been no fallout from that.

Legislation was enacted to remove barriers to free market and ensure better prices for farmers. According to the affidavit, the current problems are due to the fact that the states are not trying to implement the reforms in their original form or fully implement the laws. The laws are being supported across the country. Only a few are demanding that it be withdrawn. Therefore, the government has stated that it cannot accept the demand.