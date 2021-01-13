16 injured as bus rams into tanker lorry

At least 16 people were injured after the bus they were travelling rammed into a tanker lorry. The MTC bus rammed the tanker lorry near Kumananchavadi around 11.45 a.m on Tuesday.

The bus was going to Poonamallee from Tambaram. The bus has rammed into the tanker lorry that was waiting at a traffic signal. A total of 16 passengers were injured. While 15 of them left after being treated as out-patients at the Poonamallee Government Hospital. One critically injured passenger was sent to the Kilpauk Medical Hospital.