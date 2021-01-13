” Congress has always abused patriots. They have even called it ‘saffron terrorism’’: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

BJP MP from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has ignited controversy by saying that Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi was a ‘patriot’. The BJP MP said this a reply to veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s remarks that those hailing Godse must have some shame.

“Congress has always abused patriots. They have even called it ‘saffron terrorism’. How worse can it get?,” said the BJP leader . Pragya Singh was earlier apologized for calling Godse a patriot.

“Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya ji, who was a follower and companion of Mahatma Gandhi, who founded the Hindu Mahasabha, was the President of the All India Congress for 3 times. Today, the people of that Hindu Mahasabha are praising Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatma Gandhi!! Have some shame. Whose hidden agenda is behind this?” Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

Meanwhile, a library opened in the name of Godse was closed by the district authorities in Gwalior.