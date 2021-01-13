Oman sultan’s eldest son becomes the first crown prince!!!

The oldest son of Oman’s sultan has been chosen as the first crown prince of the country’s history. This happened soon after the Gulf state announced a new fundamental law designating the line of succession.

This announcement was made through a Tweet made by the government’s communications office. It was on Monday, Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq issued a decree which decided a ‘specific and stable mechanism’ for succession. This for the first time provided space for the appointment of the crown prince.

As per Oman’s constitution, the sultan should be a member of the royal family, as well as “Muslim, mature, rational and the legitimate son of Omani Muslim parents”.

Official media did not reveal the name of the crown prince. But speculations are that the first crown prince will be the Sultan’s eldest son, Dhi Yazan bin Haitham, who is currently the Minister for culture, sports, and the youth.