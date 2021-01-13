Vaccine distribution begins in the state; Delivered 4,33,500 doses

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister KK Shailaja Teacher said that the distribution of the Covid vaccine has started in various centers in the state. A total of 4,33,500 doses of the vaccine reached the state. Covishield vaccines from the Pune Serum Institute of India were flown to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram airports. 1,80,000 doses of vaccines delivered to Kochi have been delivered in Ernakulam Regional Vaccine Store, 1,19,500 doses of vaccines delivered to Kozhikode Regional Vaccine Store and 134,000 doses delivered to Thiruvananthapuram Regional Vaccine Store have been delivered to Thiruvananthapuram. He said that 1,100 doses of vaccine from Kozhikode were for Mahe.

As soon as the vaccine reaches the regional collection centers, it is distributed to the districts following the procedures. Delivered from the Regional Vaccine Store to the respective District Vaccine Stores. From there the vaccine is delivered to the concerned vaccination centers as required. The vaccines are distributed in Thiruvananthapuram 64,020, Kollam 25,960, Pathanamthitta 21,030, Alappuzha 22,460, Kottayam 29,170, Idukki 9,240, Ernakulam 73,000, Thrissur 37,640, Palakkad 30,870, Malappuram 28,890, Kozhikode 40,970, Wayanad 9,590, Kannur 32,650 and Kasaragod 6,860. The first phase of vaccination will be conducted in 133 centers in the state on Saturday.

