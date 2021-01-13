Xavier Britto, Master producer faces legal notice!!!

Producer of Vijay’s ‘Master’ Xavier Britto now faces legal problems after a private company sued him for violating copyright laws during the audio launch of the film. ‘Master’ was supposed to hit the screens in April 2020. However, the film release was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. After continued struggles, the film has finally hit the screens today and it has been earning a lot of responses from both audiences as well as critics.

An FIR has been filed against the film’s producer Xavier Britto stating that the team had played songs from other movies of Vijay during Master audio launch which took place in March 2020. The audio launch was conducted in Chennai a week before the lockdown was imposed by the government to put a check on the spread of the Covid-19. It was a splendid affair and it happened in the presence of the entire cast and crew.

During the event, the team had played popular songs from other films starred by Vijay as requested by his fans. Now, a private company has filed an FIR against Xavier Britto for breaking the copyright laws. The Madras High Court has directed the CBCID police to register a case against the producer for using other film songs without a grant at the event.