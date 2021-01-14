Action against 12 theatres for violating Covid regulations…. read more!!!

Chennai: Action has been taken against 12 theatres for violating the Covid rules during the release of ‘Master’. The case was registered against the theatre management under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code. A fine of Rs 5,000 has also been imposed.

The Centre had earlier warned that it would be dangerous to carry people in 100% of the seats in the theatres in the face of increasing corona expansion. But the instructions were not followed.

However, the theatre owners explained that the audience was admitted to all the seats due to the rush of Vijay fans. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had ordered that 100% spectators be allowed ahead of the ‘Master’ release. The government’s order was withdrawn by the Centre.