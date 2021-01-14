After the successful completion of 1st dose of covid, vaccine Qatar gears up for the second dose

Qatar has started giving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Wednesday.

The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was provided to people who already got the first dose on December 23.

As per the tweet by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), only Dr. Abdullah Al Kubaisi and Dr. Mohammad Harb Frazat who had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were given the second dose at Al Wajba health center. The tweet also urged all people who have taken the first dose of the vaccine to take the second dose on the specified date, while continuing to obey the precautionary measures.

Qatar started the vaccination drive on December 23, 2020, and the second dose of the vaccine is given after three weeks. The first phase of the vaccination drive will continue until January 31.