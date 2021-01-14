COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases increases to 5000 range….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5490 people in the state today. Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 712, Ernakulam 659, Kozhikode 582, Pathanamthitta 579, Kollam 463, Kottayam 459, Thrissur 446, Alappuzha 347, Thiruvananthapuram 295, Kannur 235, Wayanad 229, Palakkad 210, Idukki 202 and Kasaragod 72 districts.

The genetically modified virus was confirmed in 3 people who came from the UK and were sent to Pune by NIV for further testing. The virus was confirmed in two men aged 25 and 27 in Kannur district and a 52-year-old man in Pathanamthitta district. With this, the genetically modified virus was detected in a total of 9 people. Covid-19 has not been confirmed in the last 24 hours by anyone from the UK.

During the last 24 hours, 67,712 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 8.11%. A total of 86,88,585 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.