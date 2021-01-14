Covid Vaccine: Union Health Minister responds to fake propaganda on social media….

New Delhi: The Union Health Minister has responded to the fake propaganda on social media regarding the Covid vaccine. The minister was responding to a campaign on the side effects of vaccine injection, covid infection and infertility.

‘There is no scientific evidence that the covid vaccine can cause infertility in both men and women. Rely only on the official communication systems of the government to get accurate information about Covid-19. Please do not pay attention to such rumors or information from unconfirmed sources, ”said Harsha Vardhan. When asked if the Covid vaccine had any side effects, the minister said: “But these side effects are temporary and will go away after a while, ”he said.