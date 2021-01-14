Ever heard of black turmeric… Here are some facts!!!

Turmeric is one of the main ingredients in Indian cuisine. Most foods are made with turmeric. Some people drink turmeric milk, which is a storehouse of antioxidants. Here is a turmeric that we have not seen much.

Shweta Boddu, an IFS officer, shared a picture of the turmeric on social media. “I was curious to see it and decided to post it on social media”. Swetha shared the picture by asking if we had ever heard of this turmeric called Black Turmeric. According to the Post, this is a rare Ayurvedic medicine used to treat diseases including cancer.

Ever heard of Black Turmeric? Has lovely blue colour! Found on field inspection It's rare, Ayurvedic. A powerful antioxidant, used in some cancers. Tons of other benefits. Costly too Our #biodiversity is wonderful.

Choose local over hybrid pic.twitter.com/JnbGLBDhmF — Swetha Boddu, IFS (@swethaboddu) January 12, 2021

It looks like a normal turmeric, but when you cut it, you can see that the inside is dark blue. It is mainly found in Madhya Pradesh and the north-eastern states. They are capable of resolving gastric problems and wound healing.