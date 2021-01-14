Narcotics Control Bureau arrests Minister’s son-in-law in drug trafficking case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Samir Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik on drug trafficking case. NCB has summoned him for questioning in an alleged drug trafficking case.

Khan’s name came up during the interrogation of drug peddler Karan Sajnani. NCB has recovered 75 kg of marijuana, 125 kg of marijuana-related material and many cannabi buds imported from the US from Karan Sajnani.

“The name of Sameer Khan, a resident of Bandra, came up during our investigation. He was called for examination today. After detailed examination, he has been placed under arrest. Further follow up action is underway”, said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB.

NCB has earlier on Tuesday has arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, the co-owner of famed Mucchad Panwalla shop in Mumbai. Tiwari was granted bail on Wednesday by a city court after being paying a bail amount of Rs 15,000.