Snapchat will permanently ban Donald Trump’s account

Social media platform, Snapchat has permanently banned the accounts of US President Donald Trump. Earlier, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube has also deleted the accounts of Trump. Even platforms like Shopify, Twitch and Stripe have restricted the president in recent days.

“Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump’s Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community. In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account,” said Snapchat spokesperson.