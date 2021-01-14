The central government has said it has not discriminated against any state in allocating the Covid vaccine….

New Delhi: The Central government has said it has not discriminated against any state in allocating Covid vaccine doses. According to the Center, 1.65 crore Covishield and Covaxin doses have been sanctioned to the states for health workers.

In proportion to the health workers’ database, 1.65 crore Covishield and Covaxin doses have been sanctioned for all the States and Union Territories. The initial stage of administering vaccine doses is underway. The shortfalls will be filled in the coming weeks. The ministry added that the concerns expressed due to the inadequacy of supply were unfounded. The central government plans to vaccinate 30 crore people in the first phase, including one crore health workers. The government has started the process for this.