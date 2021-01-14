US bans Chinese products from the Xinjiang region

Washington: The United States has banned products from China. Imports of all cotton, tomato products from China’s Xinjiang region were banned. The U.S. action came after allegations of Uyghur Muslims were forced into forced labor. This was reported by the Customs and Border Protection Agency. It has been found that tomato and cotton products are made by forcing workers to work. Therefore, the agency said in a statement that they were banned the import of both goods.

DHS acting deputy secretary Kenneth Cuccinelli told a news briefing the order sends a message to importers that “DHS will not tolerate forced labor of any kind” and companies should eradicate Xinjiang products from their supply chains. That it does not comply with any form of compulsory employment Kenneth Thomas Cuccinelli, deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland, said. He, therefore, urged companies not to sell cotton and tomato products from China.

