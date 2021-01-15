11 killed, 7 injured in tempo-tipper collision

At least 11 people lost their lives and 7 others were injured in a road accident. The accident took place near Dharwad in Karnataka. A tempo traveller and a tipper were involved in a head on collision. Ten women and driver of the tipper have died. The women belonged to a women’s club in Davangere and were passing through Dharwad to reach Goa.

Also Read: Several people killed in strong earthquake

The injured were shifted to Hubli’s KIMS hospital. District Superintendent of Police Krishna Kant is currently at the site supervising the rescue and relief operation. Police has registered a case and investigation is on.