3 people including a child killed at fire at scrap shop

Three people, including a child, were killed and some others were injured in a fire at a scrap shop. The fire broke out at a scrap shop in Kirti Nagar area in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

The fire tenders recovered the bodies of the victims. Two of the victims were in their 20s and the third was a child below the age of 10 years. One of the deceased has been identified Rohit, a resident of Kamla Nehru Camp in Kirti Nagar.

Police informed that short circuit could have led to the fire, but the exact cause will be known after investigation is completed.

“We have registered a case at the Kirti Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to negligent conduct with respect to fire and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The scrap dealer Tony Mehto is absconding,” police official said.